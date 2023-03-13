Florida man accused of secretly recording men with spy cam in the restroom at 'We Spy Coffee & More' cafe

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly setting up a camera in the men’s restroom of a coffee shop called, "We Spy Coffee & More," and spying on the occupants.

Spyridon Voulgarakis was arrested by the Tarpon Springs Police Department on March 11 and charged with battery and video voyeurism.

Police said a man using the bathroom at the coffee shop located on Dodecanese Boulevard discovered he was being recorded by a camera located underneath the sink.

After making the discovery, the customer confronted Voulgarakis, who was identified by police as an employee and business partner of "We Spy Coffee & More."

The victim also contacted law enforcement, and during the investigation, police said, Voulgarakis admitted that he placed the camera under the sink and recorded the victim and other men using the restroom.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone who has frequented the coffee shop since Feb. 13, 2023, used the men’s restroom, and feel like they may be a victim to contact Detective Melton at 727-938-2849.

All victim identities, police added, will be kept confidential.