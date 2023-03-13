Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man accused of secretly recording men with spy cam in the restroom at 'We Spy Coffee & More' cafe

Suspect identified as 'business partner' allegedly admitted to police he placed camera under sink in men's restroom

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested for allegedly setting up a camera in the men’s restroom of a coffee shop called, "We Spy Coffee & More," and spying on the occupants.

Spyridon Voulgarakis was arrested by the Tarpon Springs Police Department on March 11 and charged with battery and video voyeurism.

Spyridon Voulgarakis booking photo

Spyridon Voulgarakis booking photo (Tarpon Springs Police Department)

Police said a man using the bathroom at the coffee shop located on Dodecanese Boulevard discovered he was being recorded by a camera located underneath the sink.

After making the discovery, the customer confronted Voulgarakis, who was identified by police as an employee and business partner of "We Spy Coffee & More."

The victim also contacted law enforcement, and during the investigation, police said, Voulgarakis admitted that he placed the camera under the sink and recorded the victim and other men using the restroom.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. (iStock)

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone who has frequented the coffee shop since Feb. 13, 2023, used the men’s restroom, and feel like they may be a victim to contact Detective Melton at 727-938-2849.

All victim identities, police added, will be kept confidential.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.