Florida
Published

Florida man accused of murdering hotel employee in Kentucky after couple declined to give him lighter

The suspect opened fire 'indiscriminately' in the hotel on Saturday morning, according to police

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested for murder on Saturday after allegedly assaulting a couple in the parking lot of a Kentucky hotel then shooting and killing an employee, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. 

In addition to first-degree murder, 55-year-old Robert Pannell was also charged with assault, wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest. 

Law enforcement officers were called to a Best Western hotel in southwestern Kentucky about an active shooter around 9:48 a.m. on Saturday morning. 

Robert Pannell, 55, allegedly opened fire at Best Western hotel on Saturday morning in Paducah, Kentucky, leaving an employee dead. 

Robert Pannell, 55, allegedly opened fire at Best Western hotel on Saturday morning in Paducah, Kentucky, leaving an employee dead.  (McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

A Paducah police officer located Pannell in the parking lot and detained him, while a sheriff's deputy began searching the hotel and located the employee on the first floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. 

Detectives learned during the investigation that Pannell allegedly assaulted a couple in the parking lot after they couldn't give him a cigarette lighter. 

He then entered the hotel with a handgun and opened fire indiscriminately, according to the sheriff, leaving the employee dead. No one else was struck by gunfire. 

The Best Western hotel in Paducah, Kentucky, where a man shot and killed an employee on Saturday. 

The Best Western hotel in Paducah, Kentucky, where a man shot and killed an employee on Saturday.  (Google Maps)

Pannell is from Palm Coast, Florida, and was staying at the hotel at the time of the shooting. 

He is being held at the McCracken County Jail on a combined bond of $2.5 million, according to jail records. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest