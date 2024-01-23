Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida man, 81, kills wife in murder-suicide at assisted living facility

Victim, perpetrator in St. Petersburg, FL shooting yet to be identified

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An elderly man fatally shot his wife and then himself at an assisted living facility in Florida, police said Tuesday.

FLORIDA FELON ON RUN FOUND WITH FAKE CASH INSIDE BOX OF CHICKEN WINGS AND GUN, AUTHORITIES SAY

Staff at the Addington Place at College Harbor facility found the couple dead in the woman's room around 10 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said in an email.

FL crime scene tape

An 81-year-old man reportedly killed his wife in a murder-suicide at a St. Petersburg, Florida, assisted living complex. (FOX News)

The 81-year-old man was visiting his 76-year-old wife when the shooting happened, investigators said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Addington Place is a waterfront building near the Gulf of Mexico that bills itself as "vibrant senior living community with all the amenities you deserve," according to its website. It says residents live in apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The facility's management company said a statement would be released later Tuesday.