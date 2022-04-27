Florida K-9 helps troopers bust 2 illegal immigrants smuggling $700K in heroin, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida K-9 helped bust two undocumented migrants from Mexico who were smuggling nearly $700,000 of heroin in their vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

K-9 Titan and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-75 in Hernando County for having a fraudulent Arizona license plate, the agency said.

After K-9 Titan alerted troopers to something inside the vehicle, they discovered 5.5 pounds of heroin valued over $693,000, according to FHP. Troopers also learned the driver of the vehicle was unlicensed.

The vehicle occupants were identified as Maurilio Garcia-Torres, 33, and Ivania Riestra-Garcia, 19, FOX13 Tampa reported, citing the FHP.

Troopers said both Garcia-Torres and Riestra-Garcia were from Mexico and in the country illegally.

Garcia-Torres and Riestra-Garcia were both arrested for heroin trafficking and distribution and taken to the Hernando County Jail, authorities said.