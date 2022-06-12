Florida brothers, 11 and 14, arrested for stealing guns, ammo from gun shop, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two juvenile brothers were arrested last week for breaking into a gun shop and stealing more than 20 firearms and ammunition, police said.

Cape Coral police responded to a burglary around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the shop Guns 4 Less, located at 2113 Del Prado Blvd.

Officers were on the scene within minutes and saw two boys – ages 11 and 14 – running from the store, carrying handguns, ammunition, magazines, and long guns.

Due to the weight, the juveniles dropped the stolen items and fled on foot in separate directions, Master Sgt. Julie Green said at a press conference.

HOUSTON MAN WHO RAPS ABOUT ROBBING ATMS ON YOUTUBE, ARRESTED FOR ROBBING TENNESSEE ATM

The 14-year-old kept an AR pistol but ditched it nearby the store. The officers caught the two boys and they were arrested.

Investigators determined that the boys allegedly tried to cut the power to the store before breaking in through the rear door. While inside, the boys ransacked the business before stealing the aforementioned items, Green said.

All the items have been accounted for and recovered.

Green said both boys entered the store the day before the robbery and looked around. The business owner told the boys to leave, which they did without incident.

The 14-year-old suspect is on probation for robbery with a weapon, burglary, and criminal mischief. He was also previously arrested for making threats of harm with a weapon to another juvenile on social media.

Both suspects were charged with 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one count of armed burglary, one count of criminal mischief over $1,000, one count of resisting without violence, and possession of violation of probation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 14-year-old received an additional charge of one count of violation of probation.