Florida inmate on the run after escaping work detail, sheriff says

A Florida inmate with an extensive criminal history escaped from a work-release program Thursday and remains on the run, authorities said.

Anthony Ray Barnes was last seen at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Boulder Street in Bellview where he was assigned to hold traffic signs, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said.

Barnes had checked in with the Florida Department of Corrections at 2:04 p.m., but at 6:37 p.m. it was discovered that he had removed his ankle monitor and fled.

Investigators believe Barnes may be in Santa Rosa County with 25-year-old Dalton Dakota Ballard, who is also wanted for fleeing and eluding by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities described Barnes as a white male, standing 6 feet, one inch tall, and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and has multiple facial tattoos. The sheriff said he may be wearing high visibility L30 jacket, though it is unlikely.

Barnes’ lengthy rap sheet includes battery, drug violations, and burglary. He is currently serving time for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding from Santa Rosa County.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Barnes’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620.