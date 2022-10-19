Florida Gov. DeSantis announces Sanibel Causeway reopening a week ahead of schedule

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the causeway that connects Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland had reopened following emergency repairs.

The governor told reporters at a news conference that, despite an "ambitious agenda," the temporary repairs were completed in just 15 days – more than a week ahead of schedule.

DeSantis said that more than 100 crews worked 36,000 hours to make repairs, using 70 pieces of heavy equipment operating each day.

"These repairs, while temporary, are really going to help get the residents of this island back on track," DeSantis told reporters, calling the work "historic."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: RETURNING TO FLORIDA TO WITNESS HURRICANE IAN'S DEVASTATION

He said that the state – including the Florida Department of Transportation – was working with Lee County on plans for permanent repairs.

Hurricane Ian wiped out the 3-mile-long bridge when it slammed into southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Sanibel Island, located in Lee County, is home to approximately 6,300 people.

IN FLORIDA, WINNING LOTTERY TICKET PURCHASED IN STORM-RAVAGED FORT MYERS

The storm took many victims in the county and over 100 in the state.

Damage from the storm delayed the delivery of critical services and supplies in the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cutting through bureaucratic red tape and delivering on our promise to get Sanibel Island up and running has been a top priority. By restoring access over the causeway, repair crews, first responders, emergency vehicles, business owners and residents will be better able to expedite recovery from this storm," DeSantis said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.