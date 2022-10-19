Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces Sanibel Causeway reopening a week ahead of schedule

Hurricane Ian washed out the bridge connecting Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Ron DeSantis on aftermath of Hurricane Ian: We're getting people back on their feet Video

Ron DeSantis on aftermath of Hurricane Ian: We're getting people back on their feet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined 'Unfiltered' to provide updates on relief efforts in the state after Hurricane Ian and how the country can help. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the causeway that connects Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland had reopened following emergency repairs. 

The governor told reporters at a news conference that, despite an "ambitious agenda," the temporary repairs were completed in just 15 days – more than a week ahead of schedule. 

DeSantis said that more than 100 crews worked 36,000 hours to make repairs, using 70 pieces of heavy equipment operating each day.

"These repairs, while temporary, are really going to help get the residents of this island back on track," DeSantis told reporters, calling the work "historic."

He said that the state – including the Florida Department of Transportation – was working with Lee County on plans for permanent repairs.

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022.

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on the causeway leading to Sanibel Island from Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022. ((AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))

Hurricane Ian wiped out the 3-mile-long bridge when it slammed into southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Sanibel Island, located in Lee County, is home to approximately 6,300 people. 

Emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway

Emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway (Credit: Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis)

The storm took many victims in the county and over 100 in the state.

Crews work on the Sanibel Causeway

Crews work on the Sanibel Causeway (Credit: Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis)

Damage from the storm delayed the delivery of critical services and supplies in the community.

The Sanibel Causeway

The Sanibel Causeway (Credit: Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis)

"Cutting through bureaucratic red tape and delivering on our promise to get Sanibel Island up and running has been a top priority. By restoring access over the causeway, repair crews, first responders, emergency vehicles, business owners and residents will be better able to expedite recovery from this storm," DeSantis said in a statement.

