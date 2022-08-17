Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Florida gas station shootout caught on dramatic video, man charged with battery

Surveillance footage released by authorities shows a group of people exchanging gunfire at a Panama City Beach, Florida gas station

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The Bay County Sherriff’s Office says the shooting happened at a gas station in Panama City early Sunday morning.

Florida authorities have released dramatic video footage showing a shootout at a gas station early Sunday morning. 

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said

A still frame from surveillance footage showing a gas station shootout.

A still frame from surveillance footage showing a gas station shootout. (Bay County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Jean Thomas, in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. 

Investigators are now working on charging 28-year-old Benjamin Lau, from Havana, Florida, with battery for allegedly initiating the shooting

The sheriff’s office said Lau is seen in the video exiting his truck and initiating a physical confrontation with Tighree Thomas before shooting breaks out. 

The sheriff’s office said Lau was injured in the shooting as he sat in the back of the truck as the driver tried to flee from Thomas and his wife in the parking lot. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  