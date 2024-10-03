Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Florida deputies pursue suspect in one of the 'slowest chases in history' after hit-and-run, authorities say

Kyle McNary, 33, was allegedly driving as slow as 3 mph during chase

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Man leads Florida deputies 'on one of the slowest chases in history,' authorities say Video

Man leads Florida deputies 'on one of the slowest chases in history,' authorities say

The suspect allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run before the pursuit, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Running would have been faster. 

A Florida man allegedly led authorities "on one of the slowest chases in history" as he drove at a sluggish pace along a freeway during a highly unusual pursuit. 

Kyle McNary, 33, drove along State Route 1 in Flagler County, at times driving at a snail's pace of 3 mph, Sheriff Rick Staly said. McNary allegedly was driving 15 to 20 mph when he kicked a passenger out of his vehicle after pulling over to switch seats, Fox Orlando reported. 

"This dirtbag has a history of threatening and attacking Deputy Sheriffs, and during his recent criminal act he seriously injured a person in a crash, and we wish them a speedy recovery," Staly said in a statement. "But for McNary it looks like he needs an extended stay at the Green Roof Inn so he doesn’t injure anyone else or kill someone with his actions."

DISPUTE OVER JUKEBOX SONG PLAYED IN FLORIDA RESTAURANT ALLEGEDLY LEADS TO MURDER: REPORT

Kyle McNary, 33, getting arrested

Kyle McNary, 33, was arrested after leading Florida deputies "on one of the slowest chases in history," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

After kicking his passenger out of his vehicle, McNary then hit another vehicle as he drove off and left the passenger stranded on the side of the road in the rain, authorities said. 

Flagler County deputies caught up to him, but McNary refused to pull over, authorities said. Sheriff's video footage shows him driving slowly as patrol cars followed behind.

FLORIDA HARD ROCK CASINO EVACUATED TWICE AS BOMB SQUAD TAKES OUT HIDDEN DEVICES MADE WITH FIREWORKS

Kyle McNary mugshot

Kyle McNary, 33, was arrested after the slow-speed police chase.  (Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility)

He eventually pulled over and surrendered. He was taken to a hospital following a "medical complaint," the sheriff's office said. 

"While at the hospital, he threatened and resisted deputies, going so far as to try to bite one of them," authorities said. 

McNary was initially arrested for simple battery, failure to stop/remain at a crash involving serious bodily injury, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and obstruction without violence. After his behavior at the hospital, he was additionally charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence – aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and threat with death or serious bodily harm.

A slow chase in Flagler County, Florida

Flagler County Sheriff's Office is seen in a slow-speed chase. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.