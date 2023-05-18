Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida deputies help rescue newborn dolphin struggling alone in ocean, video shows

SeaWorld Rescue says dolphin remains in critical condition but showing signs of improvement

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Florida deputies rescue struggling newborn dolphin Video

Florida deputies rescue struggling newborn dolphin

Florida deputies helped to rescue a newborn dolphin that was found alone and struggling in the ocean. (Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

Two Florida deputies and an off-duty deputy helped to rescue a newborn dolphin that was found alone and struggling in the ocean off the coast of a beach town earlier this month.

The off-duty deputy was fishing from a boat in the gulf near Hudson, Florida, on May 10 when he spotted the dolphin calf swimming in circles and struggling to get above water to breathe, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The calf was believed to have been just hours or days old, according to officials.

The off-duty deputy called the sheriff’s Maritime Operations Unit, which sent two deputies out by boat to meet him in the water.

FLORIDA DRIVER STOPS FOR TURTLE CROSSING BUSY HIGHWAY, CAUSES MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH: VIDEO

deputy wrapping dolphin calf in blanket

The dolphin appeared to only be a few hours or days old, according to officials. (Pasco Sheriff’s Office )

Officer-worn bodycam footage shows the deputies retrieving the baby dolphin and taking the sea mammal by boat to Clearwater. The deputies are seen wrapping the calf in a blanket and pouring water over its body as they make the 30-minute trip.

deputy holding dolphin calf on boat

Deputies wrapped the dolphin calf in a blanket and poured water on him as they sailed to Clearwater, Florida, to meet with aquarium staff. (Pasco Sheriff’s Office )

COLORADO HOMEOWNER CAPTURES VIDEO OF BEAR OPENING FRONT DOOR

At the dock, the deputies met with staff of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which took the calf into its care before transferring it to SeaWorld Rescue.

aquarium staff helping dolphin

Staff of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium met the deputies at a dock in Clearwater and took the dolphin calf into their care. (Pasco Sheriff’s Office )

SeaWorld Rescue said the dolphin calf, a male, was still in critical condition as of Tuesday, but is showing signs of improvement and was swimming on his own, according to the sheriff’s office.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials advised the public to call the proper authorities upon finding an animal in distress and to keep an eye on the animal from a distance to help responders.