Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida deputies arrest high school employee who allegedly had sex with underage student

Florida deputies say the incident happened in December 2022

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida legislators proposing TikTok ban in schools Video

Florida legislators proposing TikTok ban in schools

Florida State Senator Danny Burgess (R) and Florida State Representative Brad Yeager (R) share their concerns with TikTok in schools.

Deputies in Florida say that a high school employee allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that Briona Inman, 24, a paraprofessional at Freedom High School allegedly "befriended" a male student who was 16-years-old and eventually had sex with him. Deputies say that on December 22, 2022, Inman took the student back to her residence and "engaged in sexual intercourse with him."

On Monday, deputies were informed of the incident and arrested Inman on Tuesday after an investigation.

Inman was initially charged with authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

MICHIGAN RAPPERS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES BEFORE BODIES DUMPED IN APARTMENT, KILLINGS NOT RANDOM: POLICE

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that Briona Inman, 24, a paraprofessional at Freedom High School allegedly "befriended" a male student who was 16-years-old and eventually had sex with him. Deputies say that on December 22, 2022, Inman took the student back to her residence and "engaged in sexual intercourse with him."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that Briona Inman, 24, a paraprofessional at Freedom High School allegedly "befriended" a male student who was 16-years-old and eventually had sex with him. Deputies say that on December 22, 2022, Inman took the student back to her residence and "engaged in sexual intercourse with him." (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that Inman used her position to prey on a student.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Unfortunately, this woman used the trust placed in her, because of her position, to prey upon a vulnerable student," Chronister said. "This egregious betrayal will never be tolerated. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will continue to do everything in our power to keep predators like this out of our schools."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.