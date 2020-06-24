Florida coronavirus cases reach record levels with 1,400 more cases than previous high

Florida saw a record number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported.

According to the agency, there were 5,508 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Tuesday and 44 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Overall, Florida has a total of 109,014 cases and 3,281 coronavirus-related deaths, the agency reported.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Florida had reached a record level of new cases with Tuesday's numbers -- 1,400 more than the previous record.

However, the deadliest day for coronavirus cases in Florida was May 4, when 59 deaths were reported, according to the newspaper.

The 44 deaths did not happen all on Tuesday, it was just when they were reported, according to the Sentinel.

The newspaper reported that it takes as long as two weeks to get confirmations of coronavirus-related deaths in Florida.

Since the start of the pandemic, Florida has performed 1.6 million tests and had 13,574 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, according to the Sentinel.

This week, the state has the ninth most fatalities in the U.S., but ranks lower on the death rate, the newspaper reported.