Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reptiles
Published

Florida conservatory documents longest Burmese python captured — 19 feet

The snake wranglers caught the record serpent at a Naples nature preserve

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Florida snake wranglers capture 19-foot Burmese python Video

Florida snake wranglers capture 19-foot Burmese python

A 19-foot long, 125-pound Burmese python was captured in Naples, Florida on July 10. (Gladesboys)

A group of snake wranglers captured the longest Burmese python ever recorded in Florida.

The record-setting snake, which is an astounding 19 feet and 125 pounds, was found July 10 at Big Cypress National Preserve in Naples, Florida, The Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a Wednesday release touting the historic capture. The previous record in Florida was 18 feet, 9 inches.

Jake Waleri, 22, and Stephen Gauta captured the serpent, documenting the find on their Instagram page, "Glades Boys Python Adventures."

Burmese python

Stephen Gauta and Jake Waleri hold the Burmese python. (The Conservancy of Southwest Florida)

The dramatic video shows Waleri and Gauta battle with the massive reptile. The snake's is seen baring its fangs and aggressively hissing as the wranglers attempt to gain control. 

"At first I just held onto the tail for dear life. And then one of my friends took a net and tried to pin its head down, and we quickly realized that was not a winning strategy," Waleri, who has been hunting snakes since 2020, told USA Today. "It’s the only snake that’s scared me so much that I didn’t know what to do."

HAWAIIAN SURFER SHARES UNSETTLING ENCOUNTER WITH 20-FOOT GREAT WHITE: ‘THAT’S A SHARK!"

The python hunters brought the snake to the Conservatory to be studied for science.

"We brought the snake to the Conservancy to be officially measured and documented," Waleri said. "We wanted to donate this find to science."

Burmese python.

Ian Easterling, Jake Waleri and Stephen Gauta Burmese python. (The Conservancy of Southwest Florida)

SOTHEBY'S TO AUCTION OFF SKELETONS OF AIRBORNE, AQUATIC DINOSAURS

Waleri said he is passionate about preserving Florida's wildlife from invasive creatures such as the Burmese python.

"It’s awesome to be able to make an impact on South Florida’s environment," Waleri said. 'We love this ecosystem and try to preserve it as much as possible."

Studying the largest specimens is crucial to understanding the species and how they are adapting to The Florida Everglades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We had a feeling that these snakes get this big, and now we have clear evidence," Conservancy Biologist Ian Easterling said. Her genetic material may prove valuable for an eventual understanding of the founding population of South Florida. We will be collecting measurements and samples that will be distributed to our research collaborators."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.