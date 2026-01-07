Florida boater accused of killing teen in crash avoids jail time with plea deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who failed to stop his boat after fatally striking a 15-year-old high school student and ballerina in 2024 has pleaded guilty in connection with the deadly boating incident.

The man's attorneys had previously noted that he did not realize that he had hit someone with his vessel, according to WTVJ.

Ella Adler, the granddaughter of then-U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Michael Adler, had been wakeboarding and had fallen in the water, according to the Key Biscayne Independent, which noted that boater Carlos Guillermo "Bill" Alonso fatally hit her in his 42-foot-Boston Whaler.

FLORIDA MEN CHARGED IN FATAL BOATING HIT-AND-RUN OF 15-YEAR-OLD BALLERINA

A statement provided to Fox News Digital by Alonso's attorney, Lauren Field Krasnoff, described the incident as a "tragic accident."

"Our hearts go out to the Adler family. This was a tragic accident, and of course, Bill never intended to hurt anyone that day. Bill’s decision to plead guilty was driven by his hope that doing so would cause less pain to Ella’s family and help shine a light on the Ella Riley Adler Foundation," the statement noted.

Alonso pleaded guilty on Monday to misdemeanor careless boating, according to the Miami Herald.

FLORIDA OWNER OF BOAT ‘OF INTEREST’ IN TEEN BALLERINA'S DEATH IDENTIFIED, AS MORE DETAILS OF COLLISION EMERGE

The teen killed in the boating incident had performed in the Nutcracker over 100 times with the Miami City Ballet, the Key Biscayne Independent noted.

"Ella was extraordinary. She radiated joy, kindness and creativity in every room she entered. She was a devoted daughter, a beloved sister and a fierce and loyal friend," Adler's father, Matthew, said in a statement read in court, according to the outlet. "Her life was filled with love, laughter, dance and meaning. Ella didn’t just live. She danced through life."

JULY FOURTH BOATERS WARNED ABOUT DEADLY WATERFRONT DANGER WITH LIFESAVING SUMMER TIPS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reported that Alonso has been sentenced to 12 months of probation as part of a plea agreement and that he is able to have his probation terminated after six months. Provided that he fulfills the court's conditions, he will be able to petition the court for his guilty pleas to be vacated, the outlet reported.

Edmund Richard Hartley, the captain of the vessel that had been towing Adler, has also been charged, but he has pleaded not guilty, according to the Miami Herald.