Florida baby dies after being left for hours in hot car while parents attended church, police say

A baby girl died in Palm Bay, Florida, after her parents left her in a hot car while they attended church service, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department said officers responded to the 6100 block of Babcock Street at 1 p.m. Sunday after an 11-month-old infant was found unresponsive inside a car, Fox 35 reported.

The infant was left inside the vehicle for about three hours, police said. She was transported to the Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family," Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. The child's parents have not been charged.

Sunday's incident marked the sixth child to have died in a hot car in 2023, according to KidsandCars.org, a website that offers information, resources, and preventative measures about hot car deaths. More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. since 1990.

According to the website, more than 50% of hot car deaths involving children were because an adult unknowingly left the child in the vehicle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cars can become hot very quickly, with temperatures sometimes rising nearly 20 degrees in just minutes. The agency said leaving a window open or cracked is insufficient.