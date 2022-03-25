Florida amusement park visitors in shock after seeing teenager fall off ride: 'Did you check him?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida amusement park visitors were in shock after seeing a teenage boy fall to his death from one of the park's rides.

Tyree Sampson, 14, fell off of the Free Fall ride at Orlando's Icon park on Thursday night.

After falling off the ride, one person is heard in the video asking, "Did you check him?"

"Yeah. The light was on," one person said in video obtained by Fox 35 Orlando.

"You guys are sure you checked him?," one person said.

"Yeah. The light was on. The light was on," another responded.

Video footage of the incident show the Free Fall ride moments before the 14-year-old fell off.

The teenager was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 911 call was placed just before 11:15 p.m. E.T., authorities reportedly said.

One witness who was at the amusement park told Fox 35 that he thought he saw a piece of the ride fall.

"We got a little closer and it was a person laying on the ground," Montrey Williams said. "Everyone was just panicking and screaming."

Sampson was visiting from Missouri when he went to the amusement park. Sampson was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed 330 pounds, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Free Fall ride will remain closed during the course of the investigation, according to the report.

It is the world's tallest freestanding drop tower ride, according to the attraction.

