Florida girl found safe after being abducted 14 years ago, reunited with mother

A Florida girl who vanished after being abducted as a 6-year-old in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, police say.

The break in the cold case surrounding the disappearance of Jacqueline Hernandez, who is now 19, happened on Sept. 2 when her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, was "contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter," according to the Clermont Police Department.

Investigators say the woman told Vences-Salgado she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at a border point of entry in Laredo, Texas, on Sept. 10.

FLORIDA POLICE CALL MISSING WOMAN GABBY PETITO’S CASE ‘ODD’

On that day, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Laredo Police Department "intercepted the mother Angelica and the female claiming to be the victim" at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Clermont Police Department said.

"Based on the documentation provided to these agencies by Angelica and Clermont Police Department, they determined that the female was indeed Jacqueline Hernandez who was abducted from her mother in 2007," it added. "At approximately 4:55 p.m., Jacqueline... was successfully reunited with her mother."

Police later released a photo of the two embracing.

"This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively together and maintain open lines of communication," Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said in a statement. "In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years."

In 2007, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Hernandez was "allegedly abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez," on Dec. 22 of that year.

A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued against him and investigators at the time said the pair might be traveling to Mexico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Tuesday, Pablo Hernandez’s current whereabouts were not immediately clear.

Fox News has reached out to the Clermont Police Department for further comment.