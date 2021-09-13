Police call missing Florida woman's case 'odd;' friend says everyone is 'confused and shocked'

Gabby Petito, 22, set out on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé in early July, leaving their Florida Gulf Coast town of North Port first for New York and then out west to tour National Parks.

But in late August, Petitio's family stopped hearing from her and updates ceased on her public Instagram page, which she had been using to document her trip.

Petito's mom, Nicole Schmidt, eventually reported her daughter missing on Saturday night to the Suffolk County Police Department, which is the area in Long Island where Petito grew up.

The white converted camper van that Petito was traveling in with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, was also recovered on Saturday night back in North Port at the home of Laundrie's parents, FOX 13 News reports.

"We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port. With that said, the circumstances are odd," the North Port Police Department said Tuesday. "So, we are actively gathering local details and any evidence to assist in finding needed answers."

The FBI's Tampa field office is also assisting in the investigation.

Brian Laundrie could not be reached for comment. He has not been named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

A close friend of the couple, who wishes to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, told Fox News that all of the couple's friends are stunned by Petito's disappearance.

"My friends and I are just as confused and shocked as everyone else is and still trying to piece together everything that has happened so far," the friend said Monday.

Petito and Laundrie rekindled an old friendship in 2018 while living on Long Island and "from then on they were madly in love," according to the friend.

On July 2, 2020, the couple got engaged, Petito announced in an Instagram post.

They lived in Florida and both worked at a Publix in the months leading up their road trip while converting their 2012 white Ford van into a camper, according to Nicole Kalanich, a former co-worker.

In July and August, Petito and Laundrie traveled to Monument Rocks in Kansas, Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado, and various scenic spots throughout Utah, including Mystic Hot Springs, Mesa Arch, Zion National Park, and Arches National Park, according to Petito's social media.

In late August, the couple stayed at a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, but were planning to leave for Grand Teton National Park and eventually Yellowstone in Wyoming.

Petito's mom told Fox News that the last time she had an actual conversation with her daughter was on Aug. 25, when the couple was in Grand Teton.

Ted Williams, an attorney and former detective in Washington, D.C., told Fox News that authorities will likely have to use cell phone data and other forensics to track the couple's movements across the country.

"What they're having to do is work backward. Since it is alleged that the last time that anyone actually spoke to her was August the 25th, and that was allegedly from the Grand Teton National Park there in Wyoming, they're going to look at cell phone towers in that area," Williams said Monday.

"What they are also going to be looking at is as many videotapes in that area to try to actually show that van and to see who, if anybody, was occupying the van."

Petito is 5'5" and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her finger and one on her right arm that says "Let it be."

Anyone who may have seen Gabby or has information about her disappearance should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or the FBI at 1-800 CALL FBI.