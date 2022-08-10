Florida 6-year-old dies weeks after being found unconscious with head in toilet, couple arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old in Florida who was found by officials unconscious with their head in a toilet on July 5 has died.

Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25, were arrested on July 5 after officials responded to 911 calls at the Knights Inn in Kissimmee, Florida, reporting a drowning and someone's head that was in a toilet, according to FOX 35. Rhodes is the 6-year-old's father, officials said.

An arrest report for the incident states that Blaise called 911 and said that the 6-year-old, whose gender was not disclosed, was found with their head in the toilet, adding that she thought the child was attempting to drink water and then was unconscious.

When deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrived, six children were found in the room and the 6-year-old was taken to a local hospital and treated for a brain bleed.

The child was recently taken off life support and died.

Other children found at the scene reportedly had injuries that ranged from bruises to a left eyeball hemorrhaging.

The couple told officials that the injuries stemmed from a "physical altercation between siblings."

During interviews with officials after the incident, Blaise that Rhodes whooped the children with a sandal or belt if they misbehaved.

One child was found with a bloody mouth.

Initially, Blaise and Rhodes were charged with six counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, according to the report. Rhodes was also charged with battery and aggravated child abuse.

A murder charge was recently added for Rhodes.