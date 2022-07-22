Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida 12-year-old girl played dead after dad attacked her and finding 3-year-old sister dead

The Florida girl escaped the house and went to the McDonalds where her mother worked to get help, police in Lakeland said

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 12-year-old girl in Florida survived an attack from her father by playing dead after he killed her 3-year-old sister.

The father, 39-year-old Juan Bravo-Torres, is facing first-degree premeditated murder and attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and attacked his 12-year-old daughter early on Thursday morning.

Juan Bravo-Torres, 39-year-old, booking photo.

Juan Bravo-Torres, 39-year-old, booking photo. (John E. Polk Correctional Facility)

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 35 Orlando, the 12-year-old victim was asleep when she was awakened by her father, Bravo-Torres, reaching for her throat. The girl thought Bravo-Torres, was reaching for her necklace, but grabbed and cut her throat.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE RELEASE NEW INFO ABOUT KAREN BAKER'S ATM SLAYING

When Bravo-Torres went to get another knife, the girl attempted to escape the bedroom and saw her 3-year-old sister lying dead in the hallway

According to the affidavit, when Bravo-Torres returned, the girl fought back and eventually "acted dead," in the hopes Bravo-Torres would stop attacking her. 

  • Police car
    Image 1 of 2

    A stock photo of a Police Car at night with its sirens on. (iStock)

  • A now-hiring sign at Moab's only McDonald's restaurant in September 2021, weeks after the murders of newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner.
    Image 2 of 2

    A McDonald's restaurant in the night. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Police said the father then dragged the 12-year-old and her little sister into the bathroom, where he slit his own wrists and she "heard what sounded like he was cutting his throat."

The girl then laid still until she thought her dad lost consciousness, grabbed the knife he used in the attack to protect herself, and walked nearly a mile to a nearby McDonald's where her mother worked.

At McDonald's the girl told her mother what happened, and Lakeland police were alerted.

BOSTON-AREA MAN ARREST IN ‘COWARDLY AMBUSH’ KILLING OF NEW YORK POLICE OFFICER

"At that age, to be sleeping and woken up by being attacked with a knife, seeing your younger sister in the condition she was in, fighting off your father, and having the mindset to think, ‘How am I going to get out of this?’ When he lost consciousness, she got out of the house, and she went to where she knew her mom was, and it’s just remarkable," Longwood police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth said in a press conference. "Grown adults may not have been able to come to that decision, and this 12-year-old did that, and she’s alive today because of the choices that she made."

When police arrived at 5:40 a.m., they found Bravos-Torres critically injured and the 3-year-old girl dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The girl and Bravo-Torres were then rushed to the hospital. Bravo-Torres is under arrest and is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Longwood Police Department officers placed flowers and balloons at the memorial site where the 3-year-old was killed.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 