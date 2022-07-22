Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

North Carolina police release new info about Karen Baker's ATM slaying

Karen Baker, a Charlotte, North Carolina mother and grandmother, was shot to death while withdrawing cash at an ATM on July 13

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker.

Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.

"At the end of the day, what hurts most is there's not one d--n thing I can do to bring my mom back," Baker's son, Michael, said during a Thursday press conference. "So I'm asking you guys, if anybody [can] reach out to these detectives and police department and give them any information that y'all can, my family would appreciate it more than anybody would ever know."

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN MURDERED AT ATM HAD HEART OF ‘PURE GOLD,’ FAMILY MEMBER SAYS: ‘SHE WAS ONE IN A BILLION’

Authorities released new images of one of the suspects in Baker's killing and his getaway vehicle on Thursday. CMPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

  • Karen Baker ATM shooting suspect pictured holding a gun
    Image 1 of 4

    Charlotte ATM shooting suspect (CMPD)

  • Charlotte ATM shooting suspect's face
    Image 2 of 4

    This man is accused of shooting Karen Baker, a Charlotte mother and grandmother, at an ATM. (CMPD)

  • Karen Baker shooting suspect's profile
    Image 3 of 4

    This man is accused of shooting mother and grandmother Karen Baker. (CMPD)

  • A black car turning a corner
    Image 4 of 4

    The alleged car a suspect drove away in (CMPD)

Michael told reporters that he and his family come from a "small town" unlike Charlotte — North Carolina's largest city. Baker also lost one of her sons five years ago, which Michael said was "tough" for her to recover from.

SHOTS RING OUT AT NORTH CAROLINA LITTLE LEAGUE GAME

His mother "brought something to Charlotte that Charlotte ain't ever seen before," Michael said. "Back home, it was a small town. [There weren't any] gangs. The only gangs we had back home were gangs of chicken and cattle. But what my mom brought to Charlotte … it didn't matter whether you were having a bad day, good day — she was the type of person to make you feel better no matter what you were going through."

He added that he has "faith" CMPD officers will catch the perpetrator in his mother's killing. 

  • Charlotte shooting victim Karen Baker
    Image 1 of 3

    Karen Baker at the beach with her three grandchildren. (Cortney Eckhoff)

  • Karen Baker picture
    Image 2 of 3

     Karen Baker, 48, was identified as the victim and suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead on the scene. (Facebook)

  • Karen Baker in car
    Image 3 of 3

    The incident happened on Wednesday morning around 5:48 a.m in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte. Karen Baker, 48, was identified as the victim and suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead on the scene. (Facebook)

Baker's family released a statement to Fox 46 Charlotte after her death, saying Heaven gained "one of the strongest, most loving, caring people you could ever meet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"She was loved by [armies]. She would move mountains for a stranger. She was one in a billion," the statement read.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 704-432-TIP.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.