North Carolina police release new info about Karen Baker's ATM slaying

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker.

Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.

"At the end of the day, what hurts most is there's not one d--n thing I can do to bring my mom back," Baker's son, Michael, said during a Thursday press conference. "So I'm asking you guys, if anybody [can] reach out to these detectives and police department and give them any information that y'all can, my family would appreciate it more than anybody would ever know."

Authorities released new images of one of the suspects in Baker's killing and his getaway vehicle on Thursday. CMPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Michael told reporters that he and his family come from a "small town" unlike Charlotte — North Carolina's largest city. Baker also lost one of her sons five years ago, which Michael said was "tough" for her to recover from.

His mother "brought something to Charlotte that Charlotte ain't ever seen before," Michael said. "Back home, it was a small town. [There weren't any] gangs. The only gangs we had back home were gangs of chicken and cattle. But what my mom brought to Charlotte … it didn't matter whether you were having a bad day, good day — she was the type of person to make you feel better no matter what you were going through."

He added that he has "faith" CMPD officers will catch the perpetrator in his mother's killing.

Baker's family released a statement to Fox 46 Charlotte after her death, saying Heaven gained "one of the strongest, most loving, caring people you could ever meet."

"She was loved by [armies]. She would move mountains for a stranger. She was one in a billion," the statement read.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 704-432-TIP.