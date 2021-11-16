Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Flooding forecast to continue across Northwest ahead of stormy weather

Flood warnings remain in effect

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for November 16 Video

National weather forecast for November 16

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

Tuesday is forecast to be a quiet weather day, ahead of the next storm system and cold front that will push across the central U.S. by midweek.

RAIN, SNOW, STRONG WINDS FORECAST FOR THESE PARTS OF US

Midweek cold front, storm system

Midweek cold front, storm system (Credit: Fox News)

Flooding is still occurring across the Northwest, with over a foot of rain recorded in some locations.  

Snow forecast for the Northwest

Snow forecast for the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Flood warnings remain in effect.

Breezy conditions and colder air have settled in across the Northeast, while above-average temperatures are the story for the central U.S. – with daytime high temperatures 10-20 degrees above what they normally are this time of year. 

Above-average temperatures for the central U.S., West

Above-average temperatures for the central U.S., West (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strong winds will ramp up over the northern Plains as the next storm system moves in. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.