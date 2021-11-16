Flooding forecast to continue across Northwest ahead of stormy weather

Tuesday is forecast to be a quiet weather day, ahead of the next storm system and cold front that will push across the central U.S. by midweek.

Flooding is still occurring across the Northwest, with over a foot of rain recorded in some locations.

Flood warnings remain in effect.

Breezy conditions and colder air have settled in across the Northeast, while above-average temperatures are the story for the central U.S. – with daytime high temperatures 10-20 degrees above what they normally are this time of year.

Strong winds will ramp up over the northern Plains as the next storm system moves in.