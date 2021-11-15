Rain, snow, strong winds forecast for these parts of US

The Northwest is getting hit again with more heavy rain and mountain snow.

Some areas have gotten over a foot of rain the last few days, so any more will cause flash flooding.

A quick moving storm system that brought some snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air will bring strong winds and wind chills from the Northern Plains to the Northeast today.

The Southwest is still feeling like summer with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Temperatures will even out midweek.