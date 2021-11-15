Expand / Collapse search
Published

Rain, snow, strong winds forecast for these parts of US

Southwest also feeling summer-like temperatures today

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for November 15 Video

National weather forecast for November 15

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your Fox Cast

The Northwest is getting hit again with more heavy rain and mountain snow.  

Some areas have gotten over a foot of rain the last few days, so any more will cause flash flooding.  

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 15. 

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 15.  (Fox News)

A quick moving storm system that brought some snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air will bring strong winds and wind chills from the Northern Plains to the Northeast today. 

The wind forecast for Monday.

The wind forecast for Monday. (Fox News)

The Southwest is still feeling like summer with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average.  

Forecast temperatures in the Southwest.

Forecast temperatures in the Southwest. (Fox News)

 Temperatures will even out midweek. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.