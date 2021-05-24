USO delivers morale-boosting meals to active-duty military during Fleet Week New York

A myriad of active U.S. Marines, Navy sailors, and Coast Guardsmen in the tristate area were served up "morale-boosting meals" this week in recognition of their service – which ramped up tenfold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the United Service Organizations Inc (USO)'s "Feed the Crew" events, these men and woman, along with their significant others, were gifted with Subway meals, snacks, and morale-boosting amenities – a necessity for those who have been deployed to support vaccination sites across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

For more than 15 years, the USO's "Feed the Crew" events have taken place as part of an effort to support the tri-state area's active-duty military and their ongoing service during Fleet Week New York and Military Appreciation Month. This year, though, officials are recognizing these members for their extraordinary efforts to keep communities safe from the harrowing virus.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, thousands of service members have been deployed on urgent public health missions throughout the region and play an essential role in keeping our communities healthy and safe," USO of Metropolitan New York CEO Brian Whiting told Fox News.

Traditionally, Fleet Week New York is a bit different. In years past, recently deployed active military ships would dock in the port of New York and New Jersey, – the third-largest U.S. port – and host a variety of tourist attractions in order to honor the men and women on board. The USO would also deliver meals to the crews on board.

This year, they instead made pit stops to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut – the Navy's first submarine base -- as well as the Army Garrison Fort Hamilton base in Brooklyn, New York.

"During these unprecedented times, it is crucial that we continue to adapt to the needs of our military community, so they can remain focused on their missions," Whiting said.

Aside from the "Feed the Crew " lunches, the USO is also providing "hundreds of bikes to military kids, care packages to service members deployed to our area, and providing vouchers for dinner and a movie to hundreds of families throughout the region," Jessica McAndrews, vice president, Programs, Services & Operations, USO of Metropolitan New York told Fox News.

Whiting noted that his organization is working to provide a morale boost "at a time when it is needed most."

This year, however, the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will host events online through their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts throughout the entirety of Fleet Week New York. And although the format has changed, their mission to support our troops ahead of Memorial Day hasn't wavered in the slightest.

"While we do not have ships in port, we will continue to strengthen our military by keeping them connected to family, home and country through programming in our area, " McAndrews added.

Virtual Fleet Week New York, which kicked off May 26, will span through Memorial Day on May 31.