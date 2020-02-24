Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

5 victims ID'd after deadly wrong way crash in Georgia

By David Aaro | Fox News
The identities of five of six victims killed in a wrong way collision early Sunday on Interstate 95 in Georgia have been identified.

Sara Robinson, 41 was identified as the driver of the 2012 Nissan Rogue while the front passenger was found to be Nathan Robinson, 37. Three children were among the dead. The children, whose exact ages have yet to be verified, include Stephen, about 12 years old; Rebecca Robinson, about 13; and Alexander Robinson, about 5.

They were from Virginia, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The family was killed after a driver traveling the wrong way on the interstate collided head-on with their vehicle

First responders from the Midway Fire Department survey the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 95, which claimed the lives of multiple people, early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, in Liberty County, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)

The driver in the 2017 Lexus RX350 was identified as a 77-year-old male with Florida license plates who was traveling alone, according to GSP trooper Markus White. He was also killed

His identity was being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. in Liberty County, Ga., in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Officials said everyone had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash and the driver of the Lexus was not impaired.

The crash reportedly occurred at 2:05 a.m. in the Midway area, which is roughly 25 miles southwest of Savannah.

First responders from the Midway Fire Department survey the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 95, which claimed the lives of multiple people, early Sunday morning, Feb. 23, 2020, in Liberty County, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)

Officers had received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95 before the deadly collision, Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.