5 victims ID'd after deadly wrong way crash in Georgia

The identities of five of six victims killed in a wrong way collision early Sunday on Interstate 95 in Georgia have been identified.

Sara Robinson, 41 was identified as the driver of the 2012 Nissan Rogue while the front passenger was found to be Nathan Robinson, 37. Three children were among the dead. The children, whose exact ages have yet to be verified, include Stephen, about 12 years old; Rebecca Robinson, about 13; and Alexander Robinson, about 5.

They were from Virginia, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The family was killed after a driver traveling the wrong way on the interstate collided head-on with their vehicle

The driver in the 2017 Lexus RX350 was identified as a 77-year-old male with Florida license plates who was traveling alone, according to GSP trooper Markus White. He was also killed

His identity was being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

Officials said everyone had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash and the driver of the Lexus was not impaired.

The crash reportedly occurred at 2:05 a.m. in the Midway area, which is roughly 25 miles southwest of Savannah.

Officers had received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95 before the deadly collision, Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin said.

