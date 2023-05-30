Five still missing after Iowa apartment building partially collapses, including 2 possibly still at site

No fatalities have been reported after an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed Sunday afternoon.

At least one person was injured in the incident, and countless residents and business owners were displaced.

City officials said in a Tuesday morning update that five people remain unaccounted for, including two who may be in rubble at the site.

The Davenport Police Department had been working to contact and account for all individuals known to be residents at the time of the collapse.

On Monday, the city said on Facebook that there were "unaccounted individuals that were residents of the property."

Officials have been making plans to demolish the six-story building in the wake of the collapse, sparking protests, although the cause was not immediately known.

IOWA APARTMENT BUILDING PARTIALLY COLLAPSES, PROMPTING MASSIVE RESCUE EFFORT

City government said on social media that police and the Davenport Fire Department had responded to 324 Main Street shortly before 5 p.m. local time.

Members of Davenport Public Works also immediately arrived at the scene to secure the area and disconnect utilities.

The fire department was able to safely locate and assist over a dozen individuals via self-evacuation from the property.

After utilities were secure, members were able to continue search and rescue operations with the aid of several partner agencies and both regional and state resources.

A victim was located and extricated and – due to the nature of her injuries and entrapment – that process took an extended period of time.

Additionally, NBC Connecticut reported that 52-year-old Lisa Brooks had been pulled from the building after more than 24 hours apparently hiding under a couch on an upper floor.

The outlet said she appeared to be in an unaffected unit, and when her phone started working again, family members told the station she called for help.

Dramatic video showed the moment Brooks was rescued by firefighters.

Onlookers chanted "Get her out!" as they arrived on the scene.

The total number of people rescued by fire officials was up to eight then.

The city said that, after extensive rescue operations, no confirmed viable signs of life were noted. Following multiple rescue evolutions over the course of 24 hours, crews were unable to find any victims in need of rescue.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said that there were 84 units in the building.

"This could be a place of rest for some of the unaccounted," Matson said Tuesday. The city is trying to determine exactly how to bring down what remains of the building in a way that accounts for the dignity of people who may have been killed, he noted.

Fire Marshal James Morris said the building is "unstable and continues to worsen as time progresses."

"It’s the opinion of the structural engineer that any additional search operations in the area of that pile of debris should be avoided due to potential collapse. We are currently evaluating the risk assessment of where we can go back into that building to do this other search," he explained.

IOWA GOV. REYNOLDS SIGNS OFF ON K–6 GENDER, SEXUALITY LESSON BAN

"We’re very sympathetic to the possibility that there’s two people" still left inside, he told the media, fighting back tears.

Protesters near the building had signs that urged the city to "find them first" and authorities said the building had 53 tenants.

Morris noted that there had been "no indications" there was anyone else left alive in the building when Brooks was rescued.

Rich Oswald, City of Davenport director of development and neighborhood services, noted Sunday to reporters that work was being done on the building’s exterior at the time of the collapse. He also said that there were reports of bricks falling from the building.

As life-saving efforts were underway, the city said it hired an independent and certified structural engineer to evaluate the structural integrity of the building. It was then determined that the building had sustained substantial damage, severely compromising its integrity.

It still remains in imminent danger of collapse, and the structural engineer believes the debris pile is contributing to its stability.

Building officials are working with Valley Construction on a plan to safely dismantle and demolish what remains.

Previously, the city had said the owner of the property was served with a notice and order for demolition of the property, which was being secured by a contractor. Demolition was initially expected to commence on Tuesday morning, but the NBC affiliate noted that the plan is now "under evaluation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This situation is devastating to the residents of this building and also to our community. My heartfelt condolences go out to those who have lost their home and possessions. My prayers are with the families of those who remain unaccounted for and for a swift recovery for those who were injured," Matson said in an earlier statement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the partial collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.