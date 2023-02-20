Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

iPhone
Published

First-generation iPhone from sells for more than $63K at auction

Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Vivek Ramaswamy discusses top priorities, China, Big Tech as he mulls a run for president in 2024 Video

Vivek Ramaswamy discusses top priorities, China, Big Tech as he mulls a run for president in 2024

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News Digital, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy talks about what he would prioritize as president as he considers a run for the White House in 2024.

A first-generation Apple iPhone recently sold for more than $63,356.40 at an auction, according to the auction house. 

Bidding for the 2007 phone began on Feb. 2 at $2,500, the LCG Auction's website said. The product – still shrink-wrapped in its box – received 27 bids by the time the auction concluded Sunday. 

The item was expected to fetch between $20,000 and $40,000. 

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

A first-generation iPhone recently sold for more than $63,000. 

A first-generation iPhone recently sold for more than $63,000.  (LCG Auctions)

A photo on the auction website shows the phone inside an unopened black box. The phone features a 2-megapixle camera and an "innovative" touchscreen. The model that sold at auction came with 8 MB of storage

Cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green was gifted the iPhone more than a decade ago, but she couldn’t use it because she had Verizon, and it only worked on AT&T’s network at the time, Business Insider reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

At the time of its 2007 release, the iPhone sold for $499 and $599. LCG Auctions specializes in high-end toys & related collectibles of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. 

In October, another first-generation iPhone sold for more than $39,000 at auction. That device was expected to fetch at least $30,000. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.