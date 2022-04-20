Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

The fire is cited to have been an air-conditioning fire, according to fire officials

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a Prairie View A&M University residence hall in Texas, injuring at least three individuals.

Fire officials told ABC13 the fire was an air-conditioning fire, contained the third-floor hallway. 

TEXAS WILDFIRES ERUPT IN CORYELL COUNTY, PROMPTING MULTIPLE EVACUATIONS

The dorm residents were evacuated and accounted for, according to the Associated Press. 

Prairie View A&amp;M University Panthers logo, graphic element on gray

Prairie View A&amp;M University Panthers logo, graphic element on gray (AP)

Of the three individuals injured, one was having trouble breathing and another had jumped from the third floor and suffered a leg injury, according to ABC13. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injured individuals' current conditions have not been released. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

Your Money