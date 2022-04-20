Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a Prairie View A&M University residence hall in Texas, injuring at least three individuals.

Fire officials told ABC13 the fire was an air-conditioning fire, contained the third-floor hallway.

The dorm residents were evacuated and accounted for, according to the Associated Press.

Of the three individuals injured, one was having trouble breathing and another had jumped from the third floor and suffered a leg injury, according to ABC13.

The injured individuals' current conditions have not been released.

