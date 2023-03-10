Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Fire breaks out at Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to White House

The fire in DC was caused by a defective cooling motor in the basement of the building

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire.

Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said "URGENT: EVACUATION" with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.

CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS FOR MASS CASUALTY BUS AFTER EXPLOSION AT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on June 1, 2021, in Washington D.C. A fire broke out at the building Friday morning.

A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on June 1, 2021, in Washington D.C. A fire broke out at the building Friday morning. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the morning disturbance.

A 2007 fire at the executive building damaged then Vice President Dick Cheney's ceremonial suite of offices and led to the evacuation of 1,000 federal workers, including a marine who suffered cuts after punching through a fifth-floor window to escape, according to a New York Times article.