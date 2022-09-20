Chicago Fire Department calls for mass casualty bus after explosion at residential building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least eight people were injured in an explosion in a Chicago residential building on Tuesday, with firefighters responding to find a street covered in rubble.

First responders requested 10 ambulances and ultimately transported at least eight people to nearby hospitals. The Chicago Fire Department stated that "several" of those injured were in critical condition.

Multiple fire engines responded to the scene, but there was not an active blaze. The source of the explosion remains unclear. Ultimately, a "mass casualty EMS bus" arrived to help the injured.

The CFD stated at noon local time that it had finished searching the four-story building.

Firefighters moved quickly to evacuate the building adjacent to the one where the explosion occurred, which is on the west side of the city.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Chicago Police Department bomb squad also responded to the scene.

"There are six transports from Central & West End," the CFD wrote in a statement regarding those injured. "1 red & 1 yellow to Loyola(2 males); 2 yellow to Sinai(1F & 1M); 1 F yellow to West Sub; 1 red M to Sinai."

Red and yellow refer to the severity of injuries, with red being critical.

Firefighters say the first building has partially collapsed.