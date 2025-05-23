Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Orleans

Fifth suspected New Orleans accomplice arrested for allegedly aiding inmates in jailbreak

Casey Smith admitted to transporting fugitives following Orleans Justice Center escape, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Woman arrested for aiding New Orleans jailbreak as 5 still on loose Video

Woman arrested for aiding New Orleans jailbreak as 5 still on loose

Fox News' Nate Foy reports the latest on the Louisiana jailbreak as officials continue to search for five fugitives. 

A fifth civilian was arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping two of the 10 inmates who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

Casey Smith, 30, is accused of helping two fugitives immediately after the jailbreak by transporting them to multiple locations. 

According to a release from the New Orleans Police Department, she admitted to moving the escapees alongside Cortnie Harris, 31, who was arrested earlier this week.

ORLEANS PARISH SHERIFF BOASTED ABOUT JAIL SECURITY DAYS BEFORE 10 INMATES ESCAPED

Orleans Parish Jail escapees.

This combo from photos provided by Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office shows from left top: Dkenan Dennis, Gary C Price, Robert Moody, Kendell Myles, Corey E Boyd. Bottom from left: Lenton Vanburen Jr, Jermaine Donald,  Antonine T Massey, Derrick D. Groves, and Leo Tate Sr. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP) (AP)

Smith's alleged involvement with the escapees was revealed amid an investigation conducted by the NOPD’s Special Operations Division Tactical II team, which uncovered evidence that linked Smith to the fugitives. 

Authorities say she helped transport at least two of the escapees to multiple locations in the hours following their breakout.

Officers located Smith at a residence in the city’s Third District, where she was taken in for questioning. During the interview, Smith admitted to aiding in the transport of the escapees alongside Harris, police said.

Smith was arrested and booked for accessory after the fact to simple escape.

LOUISIANA POLICE ARREST THIRD ACCOMPLICE IN ORLEANS PARISH JAILBREAK

Authorities search for escaped fugitives in New Orleans

Law enforcement search for a fugitive that escaped a prison in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.  (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Anyone with information relevant to this ongoing multi-agency investigation is encouraged to contact law enforcement. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.