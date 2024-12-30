Washington inmate accused of molesting cellmate after changing gender, transfer to women's prison

A recently released Washington state woman says her former cellmate, a biological male who stands six feet, four inches tall and is a "violent, convicted sexual predator," repeatedly sexually assaulted her while she was forced to share a cell with him, according to a new lawsuit.

The 35-year-old Christopher Scott Williams, who has not changed his name but identifies as female, received a transfer to the women's prison, where the felon allegedly quickly started harassing and threatening a female cellmate, according to a federal lawsuit against the State of Washington, its Department of Corrections and several prison officials.

Referring to the defendant as "Mr. Williams" in a 13-page civil complaint, the plaintiff is accusing prison officials of depriving her of her constitutional rights, cruel and unusual punishment, and failing to acknowledge the risks of putting a "fully intact biological male" with a violent history of sex assault "in a cage" with women.

"Prison officials were well aware that allowing biological males into a female prison creates a substantially increased risk of harm to female prisoners, including intimidation, violence, and sexual assault," her lawsuit reads.

Williams is currently listed as an inmate at the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

In August, the female cellmate went public with accusations against Williams, telling the National Review that he had often made sexual comments to her, and she would wake up to find him sitting in her bed.

At the time, he was reportedly taken out of the woman's cell but continued to stalk her around the prison, according to the lawsuit.

Williams' criminal record includes molesting a family member when they were children, assaulting a male guard when he was still incarcerated in a men's prison and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Review.

He was also sentenced to a men's prison for domestic abuse, the New York Post reported.

A copy of the woman's Prison Rape Elimination Act report revealed that she once woke up to the sound of a guard banging on her cell in the middle of the night after the officer found Williams sitting in her bed as she slept, according to Reduxx.

In her lawsuit, the former inmate is accusing state officials of depriving her First, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. She is seeking unspecified damages and legal costs.