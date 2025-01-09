My client was locked in a cage, victimized by a biological male at a women's prison. What about her rights?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Emperor has no clothes." These are the words that went through my mind the first time my client, Mozzy Clark, recounted the abuse she endured at the hands of a man she was forced to share a cell with at the Washington Corrections Center for Women. Washington, like some other blue states across the country, created policies to allow male convicts who claim they are transgender to be housed in women’s prisons—in some cases based on nothing more than the individual’s self-declared gender identity.

Under these policies, a man can be convicted of the most heinous, violent crimes imaginable—rape, torture, murder—and will still be allowed to serve his time in a women’s prison. Without surgery. Without cross-gender hormones. Without so much as a psychological evaluation.

Merely reciting the magic words, "I identify as a woman," is enough to give these men access to hundreds of confined and vulnerable women who have no choice or say in the matter. And the most inexplicable part is that all the supposed gatekeepers in our society—legislators, judges, corrections officers, and civil rights organizations, like the ACLU—not only go along with it but are actively complicit in crafting and forcing these policies on the general public and the women who are most impacted by it.

WASHINGTON INMATE ACCUSED OF MOLESTING CELLMATE AFTER CHANGING GENDER, TRANSFER TO WOMEN'S PRISON

In our recently filed lawsuit, alleging the violation of Mozzy’s civil rights by the State of Washington and prison employees, we detail how Mozzy was locked in a cage with a 6-foot-4, fully intact man who had previously been convicted of domestic abuse and child molestation.

Being alone behind bars, without my family or any support system, was punishment enough. But the trauma of being forced into a cell and sexually assaulted by a man with a long history of child molestation and extreme violence is a pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. — Mozzy Clark

The lawsuit alleges that while they were forced to share a cell, the man, Christopher Williams, would fondle himself in front of Mozzy, leer at her in the shower and bathrooms, and eventually sexually assaulted her. During this time, prison officials ignored, dismissed, and laughed off her desperate pleas for help.

Since her release, Mozzy has made it her mission to ensure that no woman suffers the same fate. That no woman’s safety is so egregiously compromised by the system charged with protecting her.

In Mozzy’s own words: "Being alone behind bars, without my family or any support system, was punishment enough. But the trauma of being forced into a cell and sexually assaulted by a man with a long history of child molestation and extreme violence is a pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. And what’s worse is that the people in the prison whose job it was to keep us safe, it feels like they just offered us up to this man as a sacrifice to protect themselves."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Which brings us back to the story of "The Emperor’s New Clothes." The timelessness of Andersen’s fairytale can be ascribed not only to the power of the metaphor but to the visceral reaction the image invokes in the reader: Disgust, incredulity, revelation. A grown man, parading completely naked in front of throngs of onlookers—both aware of the obscenity they are observing and simultaneously ignoring it, either due to fear of social ostracism or because they have become true believers in the mass illusion. This is why Andersen’s story, more than any other tale about collective delusions that arise out of social pressure, is the one that we still tell to this day.

And it is this tale that has the most to teach us about the radical gender ideology that has spread like wildfire across our nation. Currently, there are dozens of violent male convicts being housed in women’s prisons, most of them in California and Washington. However, the number is set to radically increase as a result of new laws being passed by blue state legislators and precedent created by left-wing judges that requires prison assignment based on "gender identity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This new reality, something that would have been considered outrageous and absurd just a short time ago, is being celebrated by true believers in the transgender delusion and conveniently swept under the rug by progressives too timid to speak out against their religion’s orthodoxy. Notably, many of the men who requested to be transferred to women’s prisons have already committed violence against female inmates.

Right now, Mozzy, on behalf of millions of vulnerable women across the country—who are trying to preserve female spaces in schools, in sports, and even in prisons—is telling us that the emperor has no clothes. If we continue to ignore her, it is at our civilization’s peril.