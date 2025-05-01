Biden trans policies 'promoted prison rape' and amounted to 'child abuse,' Miller says in blistering critique

Former President Joe Biden’s transgender policies increased "prison rape" and "child abuse," according to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders that recognizes male and female as the only two sexes, and requires transgender women born biological males in federal prisons to be housed in male facilities.

"The Biden administration promoted prison rape by putting men into female prisons," Miller said. "That is obviously insane, cruel, and unacceptable. … This administration will not allow that."

Miller also said that the Trump administration’s Justice Department is seeking to crack down on fighting "child abuse" in public school systems with state and local law enforcement stemming from teachers who support children identifying with a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth.

"It is child abuse to change a child's gender, particularly if you do not inform the parents otherwise, if a five-year-old or a six-year-old goes to school, or a seven-year-old goes to school, and the teacher tries to turn the boy into a girl, or the girl into a boy, that is child abuse, and this administration is treating that as child abuse and is a gross violation of parental rights," Miller said.

Likewise, Miller emphasized that the Trump administration is seeking to keep biological men out of women’s sports.

Trump signed an executive order in February barring those assigned male at birth from competing in women’s sports, titled, "No Men in Women's Sports." The order bans those assigned male at birth from using women’s restrooms and orders the Department of Education to spearhead investigations into cases of possible violations.

"This administration ending the Biden administration's policy and the Democrat party's policy of allowing men into women's sports, men into women's spaces," Miller said. "We are using every single legal and financial tool we have at President Trump's direction to make it clear that schools and universities are and will lose federal funds … if you allow men to invade women's sports and women's spaces, and this applies to our whole K-12 system."

