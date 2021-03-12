Feds still investigating allegations of reconnaissance Capitol tours in days leading up to riots

Federal prosecutors are still "requesting video" from Capitol authorities in an effort to ascertain if certain members of congress gave Capitol tours to rioters in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a source familiar with the inquiries.

The Washington DC US Attorney's office is still actively investigating allegations that members gave Capitol Tours to rioters on Jan. 5, and other days leading up to the now infamous Capitol riots, and asked Capitol law enforcement officials for additional video in recent weeks, according to a well placed source familiar with the ask.

The Department of Justice and FBI declined to comment.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have raised concerns about the original allegations.

"There was never any name. there was never anyone who anyone saw do something to have the charge of basically running reconnaissance tours leveled against them," said House Administration Committee Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-IL). "I think it’s part of the problem we have around here, that there will be accusations leveled and the media discusses those accusations but we don’t ask the simple question – who are they talking about? We can’t speculate because that’s a very dangerous place for anyone to be."

In late February, Representative Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), chairman of the House subcommittee with oversight authority over the Capitol Police told reporters the matter was, "in the hands of the US Attorney here in DC... They are reviewing the footage."

This news reveals that the investigation is still ongoing and prosecutors are still requesting and reviewing footage from inside the Capitol leading up to Jan. 6.

Kelly Phares and Caroline McKee contributed to this report.