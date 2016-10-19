Expand / Collapse search
Feds exploring ways to preserve Revolutionary War-era home

By | Associated Press
    In an Oct. 11, 2016 photo, Camden County Historical Society President Chris Perks stands in front of the historic Hugg-Harrison House in Bellmawr, NJ. Perks is part of an effort to save the Hugg-Harrison House. Federal officials are exploring ways to avoid razing a historic Revolutionary War-era home in New Jersey as part of a $900 million interchange reconstruction project. (Chris LaChall/The Courier-Post via AP) (The Associated Press)

    In an Oct. 11, 2016 photo, from the left; Camden County Historical Society member Adin Mickle, Rev. Vincent Kovlak of Bellmawr Baptist Church, and Camden County Historical Society President Chris Perks hold a banner supporting the effort to save the historic Hugg-Harrison House in Bellmawr, NJ. Federal officials are exploring ways to avoid razing a historic Revolutionary War-era home in New Jersey as part of a $900 million interchange reconstruction project. (Chris LaChall/The Courier-Post via AP) (The Associated Press)

    An Oct. 11, 2016 photo shows the historic Hugg-Harrison House in Bellmawr, NJ., upper right. The Federal Highway Administration is exploring options that could save the Hugg-Harrison House that is slated to be torn down for the major I-295/42 interchange improvement already underway but still years away from completion. (Chris LaChall/The Courier-Post via AP) (The Associated Press)

BELLMAWR, N.J. – Federal officials are exploring ways to avoid razing a historic Revolutionary War-era home in New Jersey as part of a $900 million interchange reconstruction project.

The Courier-Post of Cherry Hill reports (http://on.cpsj.com/2dq4SJv ) the Federal Highway Administration met with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker's staff last week about the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House in Bellmawr.

Transportation officials intend to demolish the home as part of the Interstate 295/state Route 42 "Direct Connection" project.

Federal highway officials say they plan to meet with U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross or his staff about the home, but the state Transportation Department will ultimately make the decision.

State transportation officials say they followed all the proper procedures.

Militia Capt. William Harrison owned the house and some of its fields were among the battlegrounds at the Battle of Gloucester.

Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/