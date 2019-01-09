FedEx worker goes viral for stop she didn't have to make: 'I pray every day for the Lord to use me'

A FedEx employee in South Carolina with a big heart went viral after she posted a video about being prompted by God to help another person on her route in York County.

Amanda Riggan, a full-time driver with FedEx and founder of "Hungry Heroes," a non-profit that feeds first responders and veterans, was making her regular rounds last Thursday when she met a woman who tearfully shared with her that her husband had cancer. After the two made some small talk, Riggan left.

COMMUNITY RAISES $35G FOR WALMART CASHIER WHO PAID FOR WOMAN'S BILL: 'LORD TOLD ME I HAD TO HELP HER'

"I drove off, my heart's pounding. I do probably 20 more stops, and I have to go back," Riggan shared in a video on Facebook after pulling to the side of the road. "I stopped what I was doing. I went back to that neighborhood. I rang her doorbell...and when she came down the stairs she had tears in eyes. When she saw it was me, she smiled."

Riggan prayed with her as she broke down in tears.

"She came out on the front porch and squeezed me so tight, this lady I've never met," Riggan said, "and I prayed for her and her family -- for her husband."

Riggan used the heartfelt moment as a chance to share about following God.

"I pray every day for the Lord to use me," Riggan said through tears. "When you feel those tugs on your heartstrings, and you feel like you need to do this, stop and do it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her video has more than 11 million views.

TEXAS COUPLE: GOD 'PURPOSEFULLY CONNECTED' US TO KIDS FOUND CHAINED IN HORRIFIC ABUSE

For Riggan, who was honored as an "everyday hero" in her community, helping others is a call on her life.