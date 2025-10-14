Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Alabama

Federal judge fines, reprimands lawyer who used AI to draft court filings

Alabama attorney fined $5K after artificial intelligence generated fake case citations in drug case

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge in Alabama has fined and reprimanded a lawyer who used artificial intelligence to draft court filings that contained inaccurate case citations.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer penned an 18-page order that chastised the conduct of Loxley-based lawyer James Johnson, FOX10 Mobile reported.

"The Court further has no difficulty finding that Mr. Johnson’s misconduct was more than mere recklessness. … The insertion of bogus citations is not a mere typographical error, nor the subject of reasonable debate," he wrote. "It is just wrong."

Moorer fined Johnson $5,000 and ordered him to alert current and future clients about the error, according to the report.

US JUDGE VOWS TO RULE ‘SOON’ ON ABREGO GARCIA'S FATE AFTER MARATHON HEARING

Judge Terry Moorer speaking during his nomination hearing at the U.S. Senate

Judge Terry Moorer is seen speaking at a Senate Judiciary nomination hearing on Nov. 1, 2017. President Donald Trump had nominated Moorer. (Senate Judiciary)

The judge also referred Johnson to the court’s advisory panel to consider removing him from the list of attorneys eligible for court-appointed criminal cases.

Moorer wrote that his reasoning for a reprimand beyond a monetary fine was because it "has become clear that basic reprimands and small fines are not sufficient" to deter this type of misconduct, citing dozens of lawyers making similar errors in cases across the country. 

Artificial Intelligence

Moorer cited dozens of other lawyers across the country who made similar errors using AI. (iStock)

ARIZONA SHERIFF'S OFFICE UTILIZING NEW AI PROGRAM TO ASSIST WITH WRITING CASE REPORTS

"Yet, the improper use of generative AI is a problem that sadly is not going away despite the general knowledge in the legal community that AI can hallucinate and make up cases. … Somehow the message still has not been hammered home as the epidemic of citing fake cases continues unabated," Moorer wrote.

courtroom and gavel

Moorer granted Johnson's client permission to represent himself following the AI misconduct.  (iStock)

Johnson was representing Glennie Antonio McGee in a high-profile drug case. McGee allegedly ran a drug distribution organization that used children as young as three years old as couriers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGee declared that he no longer had confidence in Johnson as his counsel following the AI misconduct. Moorer then gave McGee permission to represent himself.
Close modal

Continue