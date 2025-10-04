Expand / Collapse search
Arizona sheriff’s office utilizing new AI program to assist with writing case reports

A body camera captures a Pima County deputy's interactions to send back to Draft One

Amalia Roy By Amalia Roy Fox News
Law enforcement agencies turn to A.I. Video

Law enforcement agencies turn to A.I.

Since the start of the year, deputies have been testing a program called Draft One, from Axon.

TUCSON, Ariz. – As artificial intelligence becomes more mainstream, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking at how it can use the emerging technology.

At the beginning of the year, deputies began a trial of Axon's Draft One, which is a program that writes incident reports using AI. A body camera records the interactions, then the program uses the audio plus any additional information from the deputy to create a first draft. Deputies then review everything before submitting the final report.

"They’re able to verify the completeness, the accuracy and all of that," Capt. Derek Ogden said, "But the initial first draft, they can’t submit as their case report."

Demonstrating the program, Deputy Dylan Lane showed how Draft One can write a case report that would have taken him 30 minutes to complete in five minutes.

Pima County deputy enters information into Draft One

A Pima County deputy opens Draft One to begin writing his case report. After it's finished, he will check it for accuracy before submitting it. (Amalia Roy)

"Most of that time is just the quick changes, making sure that all the information is still accurate and then just adding in those little details," Lane said.

Ogden said Draft One saves crucial time during shifts when deputies are handling multiple incidents back-to-back. He said the program is one of several ways the department is exploring AI tools.

Police report written by AI

Draft One writes a case report using the recording from an Axon body camera. (Amalia Roy)

"Recently, we saw a detective from our criminal investigative division use AI to identify a deceased unidentified person," Ogden said. "We’re also looking for ways to increase the productivity and efficiency of our patrol deputies and some of our corrections officers."

Law enforcement agencies across the country are evaluating how artificial intelligence could help their departments, especially when dealing with resource shortages.

"A lot of policing agencies are budget constrained. It is very attractive to them to have a tool that could allow them to do more with less," said Max Isaacs from The Policing Project, which is a non-profit within NYU School of Law that studies public safety and police accountability. 

Isaacs said while AI offers opportunities to save resources, there’s not much data on how much help these programs truly provide.

Body camera on officer

A Pima County deputy wears an Axon body camera in a simulation of an emergency call. (Amalia Roy)

"You have a lot of examples of crimes being solved or efficiencies being realized," Isaacs said, "But in terms of large-scale studies that rigorously show us the amount of benefit, we don’t have those yet."

 Isaacs also raised the issue of accuracy. 

"AI is not perfect. It can rely on data that is flawed. The system itself could be flawed. When you have errors in AI systems, that can lead to some pretty serious consequences. It can lead to false arrests. It could lead to investigators going down a dead end and wasting time and resources," Isaacs said.

Addressing those concerns, Ogden agreed that information can be flawed. He said it’s why human eyes must review every report written with Draft One.

After a successful trial with 20 deputies, Ogden said the next step is to expand Draft One to corrections officers.

Amalia Roy joined Fox News in 2025 as a Multimedia Reporter based in Phoenix.

