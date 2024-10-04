Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI

Federal authorities issue warning ahead of Oct. 7 attacks anniversary

The war between Israel and terror groups near its borders has sparked hate crimes and violence abroad, including in the US

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Gen. Jack Keane reacts to Israel targeting possible new Hezbollah leader in Lebanon: 'Very close to Iran' Video

Gen. Jack Keane reacts to Israel targeting possible new Hezbollah leader in Lebanon: 'Very close to Iran'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Israel's latest effort to dismantle Hezbollah in Lebanon and Biden's 'outrageous' response to reporters pressing him on Israel's handling of the Iranian attack.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Friday warned that the upcoming one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel could motivate some people to engage in violence within the United States. 

In a public service announcement, authorities said the anniversary may motivate extremists and others to engage in hate crimes and provoke violence. 

Harvard anti-Israel protest fall semester

People march during an anti-Israel protest in Boston.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Over the past year, we have observed violent extremist activity and hate crimes in the United States linked to the conflict," the PSA states. 

"Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions—including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers—and large public gatherings, such as memorials, vigils, or other lawful demonstrations, present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors, including violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators," it said. 

Hamas killed 1,200 people and kidnapped hundreds of hostages during its brazen Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on the Jewish state. The attack sparked the ongoing war between Israel and the terror group.  

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.