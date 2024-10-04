Federal authorities issue warning ahead of Oct. 7 attacks anniversary

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Friday warned that the upcoming one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel could motivate some people to engage in violence within the United States.

In a public service announcement, authorities said the anniversary may motivate extremists and others to engage in hate crimes and provoke violence.

"Over the past year, we have observed violent extremist activity and hate crimes in the United States linked to the conflict," the PSA states.

"Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions—including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers—and large public gatherings, such as memorials, vigils, or other lawful demonstrations, present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors, including violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators," it said.

Hamas killed 1,200 people and kidnapped hundreds of hostages during its brazen Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on the Jewish state. The attack sparked the ongoing war between Israel and the terror group.

