FBI thwarts man’s alleged plan to attack Nashville power grid with explosive-laden drone

A Columbia, Tennessee man allegedly attempted to fly a drone packed with explosives into an energy facility before the FBI stopped him from destroying the critical infrastructure, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a press release, the DOJ said 24-year-old Skyler Philippi was arrested and charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility.

"As charged, Skyler Philippi believed he was moments away from launching an attack on a Nashville energy facility to further his violent white supremacist ideology – but the FBI had already compromised his plot," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. "This case serves as yet another warning to those seeking to sow violence and chaos in the name of hatred by attacking our country’s critical infrastructure: the Justice Department will find you, we will disrupt your plot, and we will hold you accountable."

The DOJ said Philippi told a confidential human source (CHS) in June, that he wanted to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA in the Columbia, Tennessee area.

Nearly a month later, he allegedly told another CHS that an attack on large interstate substations would "shock the system," and cause other substations to malfunction.

According to the DOJ, Philippi researched previous attacks on electric substations, ultimately concluding that just using firearms was not enough. Instead, he planned to use a drone with explosives attached to it, and then fly the drone into a substation.

In September, Philippi allegedly went to a substation with undercover FBI employees that he had previously researched and conducted reconnaissance on.

While on the way, Philippi allegedly ordered C-4 and other explosives from the undercover employees, then later purchased black powder to put into pipe bombs. The DOJ said Philippi intended to use the pipe bombs during the attack on the substation.

He also allegedly texted the confidential source, "if you want to do the most damage as an accelerationist, attack high economic, high tax, political zones in every major metropolis." Referring to the substation, Philippi stated, "Holy sh**. This will go up like a fu**in fourth of July firework."

Philippi allegedly discussed the need for disguises, leather gloves, wearing shoes that are too big and the need to burn their clothes after attacking the substation. He also allegedly told the crew to not bring smartphones on the night of the attack.

On Nov. 2, 2024, Philippi participated in a Nordic ritual and recited a Nordic prayer, the DOJ said.

"This is where the New Age begins," Philippi reportedly told the undercover employees, adding it was time to do something big that would be remembered "in the annals of history."

Philippi and the undercover employees drove to the site, and when they arrived, they moved to their assigned lookout positions before law enforcement agents arrested him.

The DOJ said Philippi was at the rear of the vehicle when he was arrested, where the drone was powered up. Next to the drone, the DOJ added, was an armed explosive.

"Driven by a racially motivated violent extremist ideology, the Defendant planned to attack the power grid with a drone and explosives, leaving thousands of Americans and critical infrastructure like hospitals without power," FBI Director Christopher Wray said. "The FBI’s swift work led to the detection and disruption of the defendant’s plot before he could cause any damage. We are committed to holding accountable anyone who threatens the security of our critical infrastructure or seeks to harm American communities through domestic violent extremism."

Philippi was charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.