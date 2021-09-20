Expand / Collapse search
Gabby Petito case: FBI searches Brian Laundrie's parents' home in Florida as police declare 'crime scene'

A massive manhunt is underway for Brian Laundrie; authorities on Sunday found a body believed to be Gabby Petito

By Paul Best , Sara Ballou | Fox News
NORTH PORT, Fla. – The FBI announced a search warrant twice before removing Chris and Roberta Laundrie from their home in North Port, Florida, and placing them in an unmarked van on their lawn.

Brian Laundrie, their son, is a person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation. On Sunday, authorities found a body in Wyoming that is believed to be Petito's.

Police cordoned off the area and cleared the street moments before FBI arrived, telling people "you’re in a crime scene." Brian Laundrie is not believed to be at the home and a massive manhunt has been underway since Friday.

FBI ENTERS LAUNDRIE HOME IN FLORIDA: LIVE UPDATES

Around 20 FBI agents and police officers went inside the property. Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino told Fox News Digital "no comment" when asked about the FBI search.

The FBI confirmed in a tweet that it is executing a court-authorized search warrant at the home Monday for its "active and ongoing investigation."

    FBI agents at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie's parents Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo: Paul Best/Fox News) (Paul Best/Fox News)

    FBI agents at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie's parents Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo: Paul Best/Fox News) (Paul Best/Fox News)

    FBI agents at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie's parents Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo: Paul Best/Fox News) (Paul Best/Fox News)

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

