Gabby Petito: Body found likely missing woman; search for Brian Laundrie intensifies: LIVE UPDATE
The FBI Denver office on Sunday confirmed that authorities located what they believe is the body of Gabby Petito, the Florida girl who vanished while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend. Joseph Petito, her father, took to Twitter after news of the discovery, and posted, “She touched the world.”
incoming update…
"I am making a personal request to members of the press and news media to refrain from contacting the Schmidt and Petito family," lawyer Richard Benson Stafford said in a statement Sunday.
Due to today's developments, we are asking the press and news media to have some decorum and sensitivity for Gabby's family and allow them to grieve. I will be in contact with you when Gabby's family is ready to make a public statement.
I would also like to personally thank the FBI, the Suffolk County Police Department, the North Port Police Department and especially the Grant Teton Search and Rescue team," the statement continued. "Your tireless work and determination helped bring Gabby home to her parents. The family and I will be forever grateful."
The statement comes as authorities located a body believed to be that of Petito Sunday.
The investigation is still ongoing and a cause of death has yet to be determined.
An autopsy for the body believed to be that of Gabby Petito has been scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Teton County Coroner's Office.
The body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park, with the FBI saying the body matched the description for Petito.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the body has not been 100% positively identified.
Live Coverage begins here