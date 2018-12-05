Search continues for killer of North Carolina girl, 13; FBI offers $25G reward

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as it continues searching for a suspect in the death of a 13-year-old North Carolina girl, whose body was found nearly a month after she went missing.

The body of Hania Aguilar was found in water in Robeson County on Nov. 27, about 10 miles south of the mobile home park from where she was abducted Nov. 5 after going outside to start a relative's SUV before school.

That morning, a man dressed in black pushed the girl into a family member's SUV and drove from the scene, investigators said. A witness reported hearing her scream during the altercation.

Three days later, a green Ford Expedition in question was discovered after someone spotted it in a wooded area several miles south of the girl's home. Her body was found a few miles away.

In Lumberton, four crime block drop boxes around the community are also allowing residents to anonymously inform police about the case, South Carolina's WPDE-TV reported.

“They can utilize these boxes. They don’t have to fear of retaliation of turning in a criminal b placing information in this box. [They] don’t have to put their name on it. We just need a lead. We need some information -- some vital information," the Rev. Larry Williams told the station. "I understand that there is nothing done under the sun whereby somebody don’t know about."

Williams had developed the boxes more than 20 years ago for residents to anonymously inform law enforcement about a crime, the station reported.

Authorities vowed to continue their investigation and said their work “will not stop” until whoever is behind the teen’s disappearance is brought “to justice.”

