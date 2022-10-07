Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

FBI: Mexican man who was killed at US Border Patrol station grabbed an 'edged weapon,' advanced towards agents

Border Patrol agents first used a stun gun on the man after he charged out of a holding cell

Associated Press
A Mexican man fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas had grabbed an "edged weapon" and was advancing toward agents when they opened fire, the FBI said Thursday.

Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died at an El Paso hospital Tuesday after he was shot by Border Patrol agents. The FBI said Moran was taken into custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for reentering the country illegally.

Agents first used a stun gun on Moran after he charged out of a holding cell, the FBI said, and eventually opened fire.

A Mexican man was killed at a border patrol station in Texas. The FBI is saying that the man grabbed an "edged weapon" before attacking the agents.

Moran was released on parole earlier this year and deported to Mexico after serving 11 years in prison in Colorado, the FBI said. He had been convicted in 2011 in Pueblo, Colorado, of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the FBI.