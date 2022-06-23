FBI hunting for alleged 'master of disguise' for questioning over girlfriend's disappearance, presumed death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is seeking to question a man – who is reportedly known as a "master of disguise" – in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of his girlfriend in Mexico after he used an alias to enter the U.S., officials said.

Tyler Adams, 50, was detained and questioned in Mexico earlier this month regarding the disappearance of his girlfriend, Raquel Sabean. But he left Mexico and entered the U.S. through the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California, on June 16, the FBI said. He allegedly used a bogus name – "Aaron Bain" – and has a history of using aliases, including fake and stolen identities, the agency said.

Decomposed human remains were discovered earlier this year inside a vehicle that Sabean was known to drive. Officials have said the body is believed to be that of Sabean, who had a 7-month-old child with Adams. A spokesperson for the FBI’s San Diego Field Office said Thursday authorities in Mexico are conducted the crime scene, autopsy and forensics investigations.

Sabean and Adams were living in Tijuana, Mexico, but were American citizens when the woman vanished, the spokesperson confirmed. Authorities believe Adams is the father of the child, a baby girl.

Investigators first detained Adams in connection with an Amber Alert related to the toddler’s disappearance. The girl was reported missing on June 10 but was later found safe in Mexico.

But Adams was uncooperative when questioned about Sabean, the FBI said.

Adams is described as being a White man who is 5-foot-9 and about 175 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, black running shoes and a yellow short-sleeved shirt. Authorities said he might have under-eye swelling and is known to go by the aliases.

Several reports describe how Adams is a "master of disguise" who has a criminal history dating back decades. According to the FBI, he is also wanted for escaping state custody in Hawaii in 2020.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.