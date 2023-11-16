Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

FBI digs up NY farm in search for secret Mafia burial ground: Report

The FBI reportedly raided farms in Orange County, New York, looking for bodies potentially connected to the Gambino crime family

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
Law enforcement officers, including the FBI, dug up New York farmland looking for bodies and contraband buried by the mob, sources told media outlets.

The FBI and NYPD used diggers and hand tools to rip up farmland in two locations in Orange County, New York, suburbs of Goshen and Campbell Hall along Route 17, CBS News reported.

The expansive search is connected to a criminal probe into the Gambino crime family, law enforcement sources told CBS. 

A tipster alerted law enforcement about possible buried bodies at the two locations, News 12 reported

Mafia bosses on crime board

A large bulletin board showing photographs of bosses, underbosses, capos and soldiers in five New York organized crime families; Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luchese. (Photo by Marianne Barcellona/Getty Images)

No remains were found Wednesday, but law enforcement and FBI agents were back at the scene Thursday. 

The upstate New York farms were formerly owned by Giovanni DiLorenzo, who has the same surname as one of the 10 alleged members of the Gambino crime family who were indicted for allegedly using violence to take over the Big Apple's garbage hauling and demolition, News 12 reported. 

The 16-count federal indictment lists the defendants as Joseph "Joe Brooklyn" Lanni, 52, of Staten Island; Diego "Danny" Tantillo, 48, of Freehold, New Jersey; Robert Brooke, 55, of New York; Salvatore DiLorenzo, 66, of Oceanside, New York; Angelo "Fifi" Gradilone, 57, of Staten Island; Kyle "Twin" Johnson, 46, of the Bronx; James LaForte, 46, of New York; Vincent "Vinny Slick" Minsquero, 36, of Staten Island; Vito "Vi" Rappa, 46, of East Brunswick, New Jersey; and Franceso "Uncle Ciccio" Vicari, 46, of Elmont, New York.

Much of the indictment focuses on the group’s alleged attempts to extort money from an unidentified garbage hauling company and an unidentified demolition company, starting in late 2017.

Goshen area where law enforcement searching for potential bodies

The FBI and several law enforcement agencies were reportedly looking for bodies and contraband connected to the Gambino crime family in this area in Goshen and another farm in Orange County, New York. (Google Street View)

The charges include racketeering conspiracy, extortion, witness retaliation, fraud and embezzlement. 

If convicted, each suspect could face between 20 and 180 years in prison. 

