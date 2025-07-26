Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI Deputy Director Bongino vows to reveal 'truth' in cryptic social media post

'I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a lengthy message on his official X account in which he vowed to bring the American people "the truth" after saying that he had learned things that "shocked" him.

"During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening," Bongino wrote. "What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned."

It is unclear what exactly Bongino was referring to in his post.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

