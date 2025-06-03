FBI calls for public tips on children hurt in ‘gender-affirming' surgeries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is urging members of the public to tip them off about any facilities or individuals who "mutilate" children with surgeries "under the guise of gender-affirming care."

The federal law enforcement agency shared the message Monday on social media.

"Help the FBI protect children. As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care," the posts on X and Facebook read. "Report tips of any hospitals, clinics, or practitioners performing these surgical procedures on children at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov."

Chloe Cole responded to the FBI's post on X by noting, "I’m a detransitioner and I’ve spoken personally with hundreds of others that have been seriously injured by this practice. We want to see this burnt to the ground."

President Donald Trump issued an executive order earlier this year titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation."

The order noted, in part, that "it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

In an April memo, Attorney General Pam Bondi noted, "The Department of Justice will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children. Under my watch, the Department will act decisively to protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of care."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Justice Department on Tuesday morning, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.