FBI agents open fire in 'multi-day' hostage rescue operation; 1 dead

The FBI says one person was killed in the shootout, but agents and hostages are safe

By Anders Hagstrom , David Spunt , Jake Gibson | Fox News
A multi-day FBI operation aimed at rescuing a group of hostages in Houston, Texas culminated in a shootout between agents and at least one alleged culprit, who was killed in the exchange.

"At this point in time, all the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and on individual is deceased," the FBI's Houston office wrote in a statement. "In the interest of protecting the investigation's integrity, we cannot provide any further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

